Kogi Govt. to  immunise over 1 million children against measles, meningitis

The Kogi Government says it has concluded plans to immunise over 1. 6 million children against measles and meningitis disease, across the 21 local government councils of the state.
The Executive Director, Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA), Dr Abubakar Yakubu, made the disclosure at a media briefing in Lokoja on Wednesday.
According to him, the state’s Meningitis and Measles Vaccination Campaign will commence on Oct. 8, 2020.
He said that children within the ages of 9 months and 59 months, totaling 866,328, would be immunised against measles while children within the ages of one year and five years totaling 815,368 would be immunised against meningitis.
Yakubu said that the objectives were to reduce measles transmission in Nigeria and attain measles elimination goal of 2012-2028.
“It will also protect all new birth cohorts in the state within the meningitis belt against meningitis.’’
The executive director of the KSPHCDA urged all traditional leaders, religious leaders, parents and all stakeholders to ensure that all targeted children are present for vaccination.
He said that the wife of the Kogi Governor, Hajia Rashida Bello was expected to flag off the campaign on Oct. 8, at the NPI in Okene Local Government Council.
“The vaccination campaign will be conducted using various government approved health facilities and designated temporarily fixed and mobile centers such as schools, churches, mosques, markets, parks, among others.
“All vaccines are free and safe; mothers and caregivers should avail themselves of this opportunity and make sure their children are vaccinated,’’ Yakubu said.
He reiterated the full commitment of Gov. Yahaya Bello to the immunisation programme, while thanking the governor for his unflinching support.
He also thanked the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and partners including the UNICEF, WHO, AFENET/NSTOP, CDC and GAVI for the funding, technical and logistics support to ensure quality campaign implementation.
Also, Mr Abdulazeez Yahya, representative from NPHCDA Abuja, said that the target for the elimination of meningitis and measles in Nigeria had been extended to 2028 instead of the initial year 2020. (NAN)
