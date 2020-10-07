Kogi Govt. to  immunise over 1 million children against measles, meningitis

The Kogi Government says it has concluded plans to immunise over 1. 6 million children against measles and meningitis disease, across the 21 local government councils of the state.

The Executive Director, Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA), Dr Abubakar Yakubu, made the disclosure at a media briefing in Lokoja on Wednesday.

According to him, the state’s Meningitis and Measles Vaccination Campaign will commence on Oct. 8, 2020.

He said that children within the ages of 9 months and 59 months, totaling 866,328, would be immunised against measles while children within the ages of one year and five years totaling 815,368 would be immunised against meningitis.

Yakubu said that the objectives were to reduce measles transmission in Nigeria and attain measles elimination goal of 2012-2028.