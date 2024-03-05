Kogi govt. to host trade fair, resuscitate consumer shop

The Kogi Government, says plans are underway to host a Trade Fair and resuscitate its moribund State People Consumer Shop (KOPECS) to boost state’s economy.

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Muktar Shuaibu, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Shuaibu said that already, the state government is discussing with partners in Kano State for the successful hosting of the trade fair.

“We are not happy that for some time, Kogi has not been organising trade fairs, which open opportunities for businessmen and women to thrive as well as boost our economy.

“It’s a matter of time and this fair will be successfully hosted, more so that Kogi is a gateway to both the northern and southern parts of the country.

“We have a plan to build a huge market, where humongous goods can be brought and displayed for the desired patronage by all and sundry.

“We believe Kogi has what it takes to be a hub of commerce, and we have what it takes to compete with Lagos state, if not beyond its capacity. ” he said.

The commissioner disclosed that the government was considering resuscitating the Kogi state people consumer shop to control hike in prices of goods in the state.

He expressed worry over the high cost of goods, especially food stuffs in the markets as a result of the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

“This government is worried over the hunger and challenges in the land and will do all it can to elevate the pains of residents.

“The shop, when on stream, will help to drastically reduce the prices of goods in our markets to benefit residents, ” he said.

On the economy, Shuaibu said the government was in talks with some foreign investors on how they could come in and contribute to the growth and development of the state.

According to him, discussions with some South African investors are in the areas of Agriculture, Tourism and Mining and very soon, Memorandum of understandings (MOUs) will be signed.

The commissioner said that Gov. Usman Ododo was determined to achieve the desired growth and development, to uplift the living standards of Kogi residents. (NAN)

By Thompson Yamput