Kogi Govt threatens to sanction erring private tertiary institutions

By Stephen Adeleye

Lokoja, Nov. 24, 2022(NAN) The Kogi Government has threatened to impose sanctions on any operator of private tertiary institutions that failed to adhere to the guidelines and directives concerning education in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones, stated this when the Proprietress and management of Gloryland Polytechnic, Ankpa, paid a ‘thank you’ visit to his office in Lokoja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Gloryland Polytechnic, Ankpa, recently got approval for interim accreditation for six academic programmes by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

”Kogi Government is rebranding education, and could not afford to have private operators who would mess up the system.

”Substandard and illegal private schools especially tertiary institutions had done enough damage to education in the state.

”The government under the leadership of Gov. Yahaya Bello will not allow all the efforts being put to education to be wasted.

”Owners of private educational institutions especially the tertiary institutions are advised to follow the foot step of Gloryland polytechnic, Anpka, who had heeded the call of the government.

”In less than three years of my meeting with the school management, they have done the needful and now have all the necessary approvals,” he said.

The commissioner noted that the ultimatum given to those other private tertiary institutions would soon expire.

Jones stressed that the ministry would soon invite them to get update on what the institutions have been able to achieve.

He added that the ministry would then consider and see how far they have gone, saying those that are making steady progress would be considered.

The commissioner warned that those private schools that have turned deaf ears to the government’s directive would definitely be sanctioned.

Jones commended the governor for giving the ministry the free hand to drive his vision of revamping education in the state.

He commended the proprietress and management of Gloryland Polytechnic for taking the lead in ensuring compliance with the government directive.

He, however advised them to build on the achievement by creating a formidable research department with strong internet facility that would enhance their feat in technical and vocational education.

The commissioner further assured the school of the Ministry’s continuous support and advice to becoming a formidable standard private institution in the state.

Earlier, the School Proprietress, Hajia Vivian Idama, expressed her joy over the accreditation of the six courses by NBTE.

Idama commended the commissioner for playing a significant role in ensuring that the school gained approval of the Federal Ministry of Education.

She thanked the governor for making sure that education in Kogi was not hampered by industrial actions, insecurity and sociopolitical disruptions.

”By the special grace of God, as an institution, we will continue to adhere strictly to the education guidelines of the ministry as well as the advice of the commissioner,” she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

