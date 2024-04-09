Kogi Govt signs N29 bn contracts for erosion control

The Kogi Government on Tuesday, signed contracts worth over N29 billion for control of gully erosion in three communities across the state.

Speaking at the ceremony in Lokoja, Gov. Ahmed Ododo, urged the contractors to give the assignment all the seriousness it deserved.

Ododo, represented by Mr Oluwasegun Joseph, the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Ecological Management, said the projects would address gully erosion and its attendant effects in the affected communities.

Ododo stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to ensure that the projects were executed according to specification for the benefits of the communities of intervention.

The governor implored the communities to take ownership of the projects and safeguard them.

“It is on record that the communities of these various erosion sites have suffered greatly from the devastating effects of gully erosion, which has led to monumental loss of lives and property.

“Therefore, it is hoped that the program today, and the subsequent commencement of the civil works at these erosion sites will eventually bring great relief to the people,” Ododo said.

The governor said that the projects were funded by the state government in partnership with the World Bank ACReSAL Project.

He urged the contractors to deploy all relevant resources for the execution of the project to ensure quality job delivery that would meet the global standards.

Earlier, the State Project Coordinator of ACReSAL, Mr Ladi Jatto, described the ceremony as historical.

“The project upon completion would address the hardship brought upon the communities, restore destroyed farmlands, government infrastructures, and bring about access to markets, hospitals, and schools,” she said.

“A total of 21 firms successfully submitted their bids, and after a competitive evaluation process of the received bids, in line with World Bank guidelines, two firms emerged successful.

“The two firms are: Mothercat Limited to handle Olubo-Ojo erosion site in Ankpa, and LEVANT Construction Limited to execute Etahi & Omigbo Gully sites,” he said.

The contracts would cover the reclamation, stabilization and channelization of gully erosion at Etahi, in Okene (Central), Omigbo in Kabba (West) and Olubojo in Ankpa (East) Local Government Areas of the state.

In their separate remarks; Mr Joubram Saadeh, the Project Manager of Mothercat Limited; and Mr Elie Tannous, the Managing Director of Levant Construction, both assured of quality project execution in line with global best practices. (NAN)

By Stephen Adeleye