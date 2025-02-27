Kogi Govt. Secures 500 Million Dollars to Fund Education, Healthcare

The Kogi State is set to receive enhanced funding of 500 million dollars from the World Bank to improve access to high quality basic education and Primary Healthcare Services in the state.

The Commissioner for Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning, Honourable Asiwaju Idris disclosed this at a Citizens’ Sensitization Programme held at the Government House in Lokoja on Thursday.

He noted that the World Bank assisted Programme under the HOPE-GOV initiative will avail the state of over 500 million dollars in enhanced funding to strengthen basic education and Primary healthcare services in the state.

He added that Education and Healthcare are the pillars upon which a productive, innovative and resilient society is built upon, stressing that improved funding for education and healthcare which are two indices of human capital development is critical for accelerating progress and inclusive growth in the state.

The State Accountant General and World Bank Fiscal Focal Person, Dr. Habibat Tijani, emphasized that the HOPE-GOV initiative will support the efforts of the state government to enhance fiscal transparency, improve budget credibility, and ensure accountability in the use of funds for policies and programmes of the state government.

She noted that the initiative will increase the availability and effectiveness of financing for education and healthcare, improve recruitment and performance of teachers and healthcare workers in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Honorable Wemi Jones lauded the initiative and commended Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s efforts in repositioning the education sector in the state adding that over ₦1.2 billion has been allocated for external examination fees of pupils and students in primary and secondary schools by the present administration.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abdulazeez Adams noted that the Hope-Gov initiative is set to revolutionize healthcare service delivery and promote access to essential healthcare services in the state.