Kogi Govt investigates Kotonkarfe jailbreak

The Kogi Government has vowed to work closely with security agencies to unravel the circumstances behind the jailbreak at the Federal Correctional Centre, Kotonkarfe.

By Opeyemi Gbemiro

The Kogi Government has vowed to work closely with security agencies to unravel the circumstances behind the jailbreak at the Federal Correctional Centre, Kotonkarfe.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) said 12 inmates reportedly escaped from the Kotonkarfe centre in the early hours of Monday with one already rearrested and providing valuable information to security agencies.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Lokoja by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo.

Fanwo, who described the incident as “unfortunate,” assured citizens that the state government is taking decisive steps to prevent a recurrence.

“The fact that the inmates escaped through the tower without causing any structural damage raises serious concerns.

“This calls for a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the escape, arrest the fleeing inmates, and identify possible saboteurs within the system,” Fanwo said.

Fanwo added that Gov. Ahmed Ododo has directed the State Security Adviser to collaborate with the corrections centre and other security agencies to ensure such security breaches do not happen again.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kogi Government has also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Federal Security Agencies through logistics and other necessary resources to enhance their operational effectiveness.

NAN also reports that while investigations continue, the government has assured residents that the situation is under control.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng).