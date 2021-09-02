Kogi Govt gives owners of unregistered schools until Sept. 7 to

The Kogi Government on Thursday gave proprietors of unregistered private schools in the state until Sept. 7 to register.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones, made this known while presenting a paper at the Graduation And Prize Giving Day of the BridgeHead International Academy, Felele, Lokoja.

Jones said:” the issue of substandard and mushroom schools is putting the future of the young ones at risk and it will not be tolerated.

”The ministry has given those schools that are yet to register until Sept. 7 to be registered.

”All those who fail to register their schools, will be categorised as illegal schools and such schools will be closed and the owners shall be sanctioned.”

Jones also appealed to parents and guardians to desist from aiding their wards and children from skipping classes.

”You are emotionally, academically and psychologically destroying the academic performance of your child in your attempt to fast-track things.

He stressed that the State Education Law prohibits such practice, warning that the Ministry will ensure no school encourages such act as from next session.

”The ministry will set up a task force to compile a list of schools that aid parents in this negative act, saying such school, be it public or private shall be sanctioned.

”Education remains the best investment and legacy that any responsible parent could bequeath to their children; not wealth or money.

”The State Government is determined to deliver quality education in Kogi,” he said.

He congratulated the parents, students, proprietor and staff of Bridge Head International Academy for the brilliant performance being witnessed.

Earlier, the Principal of BridgeHead International Academy, Mr Simeon Durowaiye, thanked God that from a humble beginning, the school has moved to higher ground.

He noted that the session had been a very challenging one due to COVID-19, but praised God that it all ended well.

He added that the school had developed tremendously in the area of academics, sports and ICT. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...