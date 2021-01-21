Kogi Govt., FRSC collaborate to curb road crashes

The Kogi Government says it is collaborating with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to reduce road accidents on highways in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed this when he paid a working visit to FRSC Sector Commander, Kogi Command, Mr Solomon Agure, at FRSC office in Lokoja.

Fanwo said that the visit was part of measures to proffer lasting solutions to the menace.

He said that the governor was worried by the alarming rate of road accidents on the major highways in Kogi State.

The commissioner decried the high rate of accident-related deaths in the state, which he said gave the government a lot of concern.

He urged the sector commander to join hands with his ministry in carrying out statewide sensitisation and awareness campaign to curb road mishaps in the state.

Fanwo emphasised that serious attitudinal change was required from members of the public, especially in areas like Felele where people sell their products by the roadside on market days, exposing themselves to danger.

“The governor is concerned about the terrible and despicable rate of accidents on our highways.

”We have witnessed a trend in which trucks carrying cement or coal are largely responsible.

“The administration of Alhaji Yahaya Bello wishes to condemn this trend. But he knows that condemnation alone won’t save the lives of our people.

”His Excellency has given my ministry a directive to collaborate with the FRSC to massively sensitise the drivers and other road users on their responsibility to ensure lives are not lost as a result of their recklessness.

“The State Ministries of Environment and Transport are currently working hard to ensure people no longer sell by the roadsides.

”They are currently working with the Office of the State Security Adviser to ensure compliance”, Fanwo said.

He urged the people to cooperate with the enforcement authorities to save lives.

Fanwo also called on transport employers to insist on working with disciplined drivers, regretting that “many of the drivers drive under the influence of alcohol and hard drugs”.

In his response, the FRSC Sector Commander, thanked the commissioner for his visit.

Agure assured the commissioner of the readiness of FRSC to work with the state government to reduce the rate of road accidents in Kogi to the barest minimum.

He also emphasised on the use of the call centres to report cases of reckless driving.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both the sector commander and the commissioner agreed on a state-wide campaign to enlighten road users on their responsibilities. (NAN)