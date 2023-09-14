Kogi Govt. denies alleged harassment of ADC guber candidate

By Thompson Yamput

The Kogi Government on Thursday denied the alleged harassment of the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Leke Abejide.

Mr Kingsley Fanwo the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, said this in a statement in Lokoja.



Fanwo said that Abejide was one of those just making up the numbers in the line-up of governorship candidates, saying he was not in the governorship race for real.

“Leke Abejide’s campaign has been based on spurious and senseless allegations. What Kogi residents want to hear is a clear plan on how to consolidate on the great achievements of the incumbent governor.



“But, expectedly, he has continued to miss the chance to impress the people.

“Ododo emerged based on his pedigree and readiness to take the state forward. He was in government for seven years and has a proper grasp of what needs to be done to consolidate on the widely acclaimed achievements of the current administration.

“Abejide is not ready for this level. He needs more years to understand that never again will Kogi go back to the era of dangerous political and ethnic division. We have passed that stage under the leadership of Gov. Yahaya Bello,” Fanwo stated.



He said that the APC candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo, had always unfolded his plans to consolidate on the achievements of his boss and told the people how he would achieve that, noting that his commitment to a united and prosperous Kogi could never be in doubt.

“Wherever our candidate, Ododo, goes to, he demonstrates how he will develop the state,” he said.



The commissioner, however, called on residents to ensure peace before, during and after the election and assured them of the government’s determination to ensure the election was free and fair.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ADC candidate had approach a High Court seeking for security cover from security operatives in Kogi following alleged insecurity and harassment in his ongoing electioneering campaign for the Nov. 11 governorship election.

Abejide had claimed that the harassment was being perpetrated by Gov. Yahaya Bello, who wanted to install his candidate, Mr Usman Ododo of APC as the next governor of the state. (NAN)

