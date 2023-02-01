Kogi Govt Commissions Primary Healthcare Centre at Mami

Traditional rulers at the event:Photo credit: @WhatsApp Amami Dev Association

By AbdulmalikSaidu

The Chairman Lokoja Local Government of Kogi state Hon. Dan’asabe Mohammed ably represented by the Director of Local Government(DLG) Alhaji Aliyu Musa Omuwa and supported by the Head of Department of Health Mall Bochi Umar commissioned the primary healthcare centre at Mami -Kupa North ward of Kogi state.The centre is the product of a public private partnership (PPP) arrangement with Alzaq pharmacy Ltd to provide the immediate and affordable healthcare service to the community and environs.

The DLG assured the community, management and staff of Alzaq pharmacy of their full support for effective and efficient operations at the facility.

In attendance were the respected royal fathers of Eggan,Kakanda ,Rep of Shaba Kupa and the Etsu Ikin Makun, Dr.Barr. Ndagi Adamu, who also doubles as the chief host and the chairman of Alzaq pharmacy.

The royal fathers unanimously advised that this gesture should be emulated when the opportunity comes by all and sundry .

Politicians were not let out.Those present included: the former chairman of the local government and House of Assembly member Hon.Danladi Saba,Alh Aliyu Umar Yusuf (assignment)APC State House of Assembly aspirant and Hon.Katun Maiyaki,former chairman of the local government and makaman Kupa witnesed the meritorious occasion

The Managing Director of Alzaq pharmacy Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Mami ,the chairman and other directors appreciated the government for the wonderful opportunity and sought for more support for the success of the partnership.

Photo credit @WhatsApp Amami Dev Association

The community association president,( Kupa Development Association) Saidu Abdulmalik encouraged the relevant stakeholders to promote hardwork and integrity for better result and sustainability. Speaking also at the occasion, pharm.Dauda Kabir Isah while sharing his professional experience called for better practice of professionalism in the key service areas at the facility and promised to give his support when need arises.

This citizen report filed by Abdulmalik Saidu(Abugi-Kupa

[email protected]