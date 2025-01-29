Kogi Govt bans unions’ daily revenue collection in LGAs

The Kogi Government on Wednesday banned all forms of collection of daily revenue by various transport unions in all the 22 local government areas of the state.

By Thompson Yamput

The Kogi Government on Wednesday banned all forms of collection of daily revenue by various transport unions in all the 22 local government areas of the state.

Gov. Ahmed Ododo, made the announcement during a stakeholders’ meeting at the Kogi State Revenue House in Lokoja.

Ododo, who was represented by Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information, directed security agencies to enforce strict compliance with the ban in the state.

“The collection of daily revenue by unions in all 22 local government areas is hereby banned.

“Government will not tolerate any disruption of public order in the implementation of this directive.

“While we respect the constitutional rights of individuals to freedom of association, we emphasise that union dues must be fair, agreed upon by members, and collected monthly, bi-annually, or annually as specified in the by-law, not daily, ” he said.

He expressed regret that Infrastructure Maintenance Levy introduced by the state in 2017, to maintain and improve the state’s infrastructure and economy has been undermined by some union leaders, who prioritise personal gain over the interests of their members and the state.

He, However, added that “Instead of remitting these funds as stipulated, they have resorted to collecting illegal membership dues, depriving both their members and the government of revenue.”

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to positively impact the lives of our people.”

He said his administration was committed to improving the livelihood of citizens and creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, with focus on laying foundation for sustainable growth and development in Kogi.

Ododo said that the government would continue to support and empower individuals, groups, and associations, to contribute meaningfully to the progress of the state.

According to him, government will not hesitate to act decisively where personal or group interests conflict with the collective good of the people.

The governor announced that the only accepted Category Coverage Rate for various transporters, are Tricycle (Keke) within Lokoja; N500.00, Motorcycle (Okada) within Lokoja N400.00, Buses within Lokoja N700.00, Sienna within Lokoja N600.00 and Taxi Cab within Lokoja N500.00.

He added that, Tricycle (Keke) outside Lokoja N400.00, motorcycle (Okada) outside Lokoja N300.00, Taxi Cab Outside Lokoja N400.00 and Sienna outside Lokoja N500.00.

Also speaking, the State Security Adviser, Rtd. Commodore Jerry Omodara, said that the security agencies in the state would ensure strict compliance with the ban.

Omodara, expressed concern over the number of unfortunate accidents and deaths of innocent people along the highway and said such would not be tolerated anymore.

Responding, the State Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Yahaya Ibrahim, assured the governor of the strict compliance with the ban and levies by the union. (NAN)