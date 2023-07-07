Kogi Govt. awards contract for renovation of burnt assembly complex

By Thompson Yamput

The Kogi Government on Friday awarded the contract for the renovation of the burnt state House of Assembly Complex.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Lokoja that contract was awarded to Josmud Nigeria Company Ltd with an eight-weeks ultimatum to execute the project.

It could be recalled that assembly complex was gutted by a mysterious fire on Oct 10, 2022 forcing the members of the 7th assembly completed their sittings at the Speaker’s lodge.

Handing over the contract documents to the Company, the Commissioner for Works and Housing, Mr Bako Sampson, said Gov. Yahaya Bello was passionate about it quick completion.

“I wish to put it clear that it’s desirous of our Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, seeing members of the 8th Assembly resumes legislative business at the Assembly complex upon the completion of their break.

“As beautiful and impressive is the design for the complex renovation, the governor implored the contractor to ensure quality job, as specified in the contract documents.

“Of course, this administration will not tolerate any form of shoddy job; more so, the works ministry will monitor the work closely and wherever there’s any defect, the job would be stopped, ” the commissioner warned.

Responding, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr Joshua Oluwashegun, commended the the present administration under the Leadership of Gov. Yahaya Bello for the confidence reposed in his company.

Oluwashegun said, “we are very much aware of the Governor’s taste for solid and quality job, and we won’t do anything the contrary.”

He also assured that the company would deliver the work within the stipulated time of eight weeks.

The Speaker, House of Assembly, Rt Hon Umar Yusuf, expressed delight over the state governor’s prompt response towards the renovation of the Complex after interfacing with him to give the building a face lift.

Yusuf said that the lawmakers were looking forward to the end of the inconveniences being experienced at the Speaker’s Lodge where they carry out legislative functions.

The speaker, who thanked the governor for the bold step taken, promised a robust legislation by the members that would enhance good governance and development of the state.

He, however, charged the contractor to expedite action on the work and ensure they finish it on agreed time.

NAN reports that the handing over exercise was witnessed by some members of the House and the Clerk and Head of Legislative Services, Alhaji Chogudo Sule Ahmed.

other were Chairman, Kogi State House of Assembly Service Commission, Alhaji Andas Momohjimoh Malik, Management Staff of the Assembly and Officials of the Ministry of Works and Housing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

