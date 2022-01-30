Kogi Govt. allows Prince Audu Varsity to keep IGR

The Kogi Government on Saturday permitted the state-owned Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU) to keep all its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to develop infrastructure in the institution.

Gov. Yahaya Bello made the pronouncement during the university’s sixth combined convocation held at the institution’s auditorium in Anyigba.

“Considering your prudent management of resources, I hereby announce to you the decision of my administration to leave 100 percent of your IGR to you to utilise for infrastructural development.

“This is because you have demonstrated what this institution stands for, credibility, accountability and judicious use of resources.

“Prince Abubakar Audu University is what it is today because of the good leadership quality coupled with the cooperation and support of staff and students of the institution, ” he said.

Bello, who was conferred a honorary doctorate along with two others, expressed gratitude to the university for the gesture.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Marietu Ohurene-Tenuche, disclosed that 94 graduands made First Class out of the six sets of 20,734 students that graduated.

She said that all the institution’s 48 programmes have been fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

She disclosed that 17 lecturers have been promoted to the rank of professor and while 15 others as readers (associate professor)

“We have successfully digitalised our results and certificates and have given all our graduands Jan .31 as dateline for them to collect the correct and digitalised certificate.

“Today, this university is free from cultism, sexual harassment and financial extortion that occasioned our past.

“We owe our caring and generous Gov. Yahaya Bello, who has been responding to our requests, including leaving 70 per cent of our IGR for us to use for running the institution.

“Today several projects, including two new hostels for both male and female students, a road, sport complex, amongst others were commissioned by our governor and TETfund Chairman, Prof. Bogoro, ” she stated.

According to her, the institution has received several donations from individuals and organisations some of which included 100 solar street lights, 100 computers and sporting equipment.

Ohurene-Tenuche enjoined the graduands to go out there in the society to do the institution proud as good ambassadors. (NAN)

