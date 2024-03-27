Kogi Govt allocates 1, 200 hectares for cassava production

The Kogi Government has mapped out 1, 200 hectares of land for immediate intervention in cassava production.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Timothy Ojoma, made the disclosure in Lokoja during the inauguration of the State Executive Council of the Cassava Cottage Processing Marketing Association (CACOPMAN) on Wednesday.

Ojoma said that the state government was going to provide 80 per cent of the work by bringing in tractors, improved stems, fertiliser, chemicals and clearing of the land.

“We have already mapped out about 48 areas in the three senatorial districts of the state for this purpose.

“We are also providing extension services by engaging over 1,000 extension workers to ensure that our farmers have up to date information on the cassava.

”We are also intervening in rice and maize production,” he said.

He said that the extension services will include translating the information in the three main languages in the state for people to understand the best practices and up to date information about climate change for them to do the right thing for the desired results.

”Our farmer-friendly Gov. Usman Ododo, is very much interested in food production and security, which explains why his first engagement in office was on agriculture.”

The commissioner also said the state government has concluded training of enumerators for a forthcoming biometric capturing of all farmers across the state for useful data.

He challenged the new leadership of the CACOPMAN to encourage members to key into government food production programmes for the attainment of food security in the state.

Earlier in his Speech, the CACOPMAN National President, Mr Segun Ilori, had tasked the new sxecutive council to live up to expectations in boosting cassava production in the state.

Ilori said that there were several incentives from government and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

Speaking at the occasion, State President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Alhaji Salihu Adobauji encouraged the cassava farmers to ”weather the storm” of the economic hardships and produce food in the farming season.

In his acceptance speech, the new state CACOPMAN chairman, Ufana Hussein said cassava has the potential to industrialise Kogi and Nigeria as a whole.

“From cassava processing, we can have some industrial inputs such as starch, for both edible and non-edible grade, cooking gas, organic fertilizer, animal feeds from the peels, gari, fufu (wet and dry),” he said. (NAN)

By Thompson Yamput