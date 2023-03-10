Kogi Gov’s aide provides electricity to community

By Thompson Yamput

Residents of Igun, an Ebira community in Oke-Offin of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi, trooped out to celebrate the inauguration of an electricity project executed by retired Commodore Jerry Omodara.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the project has given the people a new lease of life.

Omodara, the Security Adviser (SA) to Kogi Governor, had first in December 2022, donated a 7.5 KVA Generating Plant to the community for the first phase of the multi million Naira project and provided funds for fuelling it.

After the completion of the electrical wiring of the community, they were also connected to the national grid, providing joy and economic boost to the people.

Mrs Safu Yahaya, the Woman Leader, who spoke during the ceremony, commended the security adviser for his continuous support, especially in the area of amenities to the people of the community.

“Omodara is a God send to our community as we have been enjoying his donation of foodstuff, agricultural inputs and financial empowerment amongst others. We appreciate you a lot.

“I am assuring Commodore Omodara that this community will continue to greatly share in and support his vision and dreams for our community and the state at large, ” Yahaya said.

In his remarks, the community leader, Mallam Isiaka lbrahim, appreciated Omodara for his “sterling performance and immense contributions” to the success story of the Yahaya Bello administration,

The leader said that the SA’s impactful leadership as a security adviser and grassroots politician would be remembered for a long time.

Ibrahim, however, pleaded with Omodara for support to a six-year old boy, Attahiru Usman, who was billed to undergo surgery to correct a defect in one of his ears.

Earlier, the state’s Security Adviser appreciated the community for their strong support and willingness to live in peace and harmony with indigenous people of Oke-Offin.

While going down memory lane and sharing the story of the first Ebira man who came to Oke-Offin over 90 years ago, Omodara said love moved him to be a blessing to the community.

“This and many more of such historical facts are proofs of the importance of our co-existence in order to achieve development and collective prosperity,” Omodara said.

On the young boy’s case, Omodara promised to take over the medical bills of the boy’s treatment.

He also promised to partner with the government of Gov Yahaya Bello to establish a primary school in Igun community due to its rising population and the need to have a school.

According to him, it is unhealthy for children to go as far as Okoro Gbedde and Oke-Offin to attend school.

The SA urged the people of the community to continue to live in peace and love which they were known for and never to indulge in criminal acts.

He used the occasion to appeal to the community to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly Candidate, Seyi Bello, for qualitative and purposeful representation. (NAN)