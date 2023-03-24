Kogi Governorship: I will turn fortunes of state around, says Sen. Oseni

By Naomi Sharang

Ahead of the November Kogi Governorship election, Sen. Yakubu Oseni (APC-Kogi), has said that he would turn the fortunes of the state around, if given the mandate.

Oseni made this known while addressing a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo off season governorship election will be held in November.

Oseni, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime, said that he wants to succeed Gov. Yahaya Bello by bringing to bear, his skill as an economist for the development of the state

He said: “I am a professional economist. I know what I can do differently to make life easier for the people of Kogi.”

The lawmaker said that the state was a blessing to Nigeria endowed with both human and capital resources.

“If given the opportunity to be governor of Kogi, there are lot of things that I can do that will even make us not to think about monthly allocation from the federation account.

“I can make Kogi the envy of other states. I’m not saying this because I’m contesting. I’m saying what I can do and what I will do. I’m praying for God to spare our lives to witness what I’m saying.”

On the issue of whether it was fair, another Ebira person from Kogi Central, where the incumbent Gov. Bello hails from, Oseni said “Was it fair also for the Igalas to rule for 16 years before God in his infinite mercy gave it to Kogi Central?”.

Oseni, therefore, urged the people not to talk about that because politics was beyond sentiments.

“In some states, they have zoning system and there is nothing wrong with that.

“I’m telling you that in Kogi, we don’t have it in place. If you are suggesting it, it is a different thing all together.

“When I assume office, we can do that by making Kogi State House of Assembly to legislate on it.”

NAN also reports that other aspirants for the governorship included Sen. Smart Adeyemi (APC-Kogi), the Chief of Staff to the State Governor, Abdulkarim Asuku, Rep. James Faleke among others.(NAN)