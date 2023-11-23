Kogi governorship election ‘must not stand’ -Igala group

The Uk’Omu Igala Organization, one of the foremost socio-cultural groups in Kogi East Senatorial District, has described as fraudulent, the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Kogi State in which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Usman Ododo as winner.

In a statement on Thursday, signed by its National Leader, Elder David Abutu, and its National Secretary, Dr Sabestine Abuh, the organization decried the roles played by INEC, which failed to cancel elections in parts of the state where there was over-voting, and even failed to review the results, in spite of the outcry over electoral malpractices.

The group said the failure of INEC to conduct a credible governorship election in Kogi State would contribute to the erosion of confidence of the people in the electoral umpire, and encouraged the judiciary to ensure that the fraud allowed by INEC should be redressed.

Newsdiaryonline reports that INEC has said the Kogi election was credible.

