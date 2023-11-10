…..Kogi Governorship: Bello tasks APC stakeholders on peaceful conduct

by Thompson Yamput

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has urged APC stakeholders to maintain peace and orderliness during the Saturday’s off circle governorship election in the state.

Bello, who addressed party faithful in Lokoja on Thursday, in preparation for the election, said maintaining peace is key towards the success of the poll.

“Saturday’s election is so crucial to APC hence the importance of maintaining peace and orderliness throughout the entire electoral process.

“More so I’m so confidence that, considering the dedication of party members throughout the campaign and the achievements of his administration, APC will secure a resounding victory.

“By God’s grace, we shall turn the election day into a festive occasion marked by celebration and entertainment, ” he assured.

Sanwo-Olu condoles with Soludo over father’s death(Opens in a new browser tab)

The governor sternly cautioned against any actions that could disrupt the state’s peace, emphasizing that any form of violence would be dealt with according to the law.

He urged citizens to collaborate with law enforcement officers to ensure a smooth and orderly electoral process stating that, their presence will be to protect the electorate during the exercise.

Yakubu charges INEC staff on integrity, ahead of Nov.11 guber poll(Opens in a new browser tab)

Bello also called Kogi residents to cast their votes massively for the APC candidate, Ododo Usman and his running mate, Joel Salifu. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

