Kogi Governor’s personal assistant dies of cardiac arrest

June 17, 2020 Editor News, Project 0

Share the news

Mr Abdulateef Suleiman, the personal assistant to Yahaya Bello,the Governor of Kogi State, has died of cardiac arrest.

His death was announced in a statement signed  by  Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary CPS)  to the Governor

According to the CPS, “The deceased had been on admission at a private Hospital in Abuja for the treatment of Septic Shock but  died of Cardiac Arrest this morning at the age of 41. 

 “He will be buried today according to Islamic Funeral Rites.

“May God accept his soul,” the statement said.


Share the news
Tags: , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*