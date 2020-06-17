Kogi Governor’s personal assistant dies of cardiac arrest

Share the news













Mr Abdulateef Suleiman, the personal assistant to Yahaya Bello,the Governor of Kogi State, has died of cardiac arrest.

His death was announced in a statement signed by Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary CPS) to the Governor

According to the CPS, “The deceased had been on admission at a private Hospital in Abuja for the treatment of Septic Shock but died of Cardiac Arrest this morning at the age of 41.

“He will be buried today according to Islamic Funeral Rites.

“May God accept his soul,” the statement said.

Related