Kogi governor warns MDAs against contract inflation, project padding

Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello has warned heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and members of his cabinet against inflating costs of projects and contracts.

He gave the warning on Monday in Lokoja while declaring open a two-day induction, orientation and policy absorption workshop for members of his cabinet and other political office holders in the state.

The governor warned that over-bloated contracts, padding of projects and other financial demands from the MDAs would not be acceptable, saying anyone found padding proposals would be shown the way out.

He said that heads of MDAs should endeavour to scrutinise their proposals diligently before being sent to his for approval.

On improved revenue generation, the governor said any MDAs that always received funds from government without correspondingly adding value to the system would not have a place in his administration.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to the overall infrastructural development of the state.

Bello noted that his second term in office would be about the people of the state, adding that members of his team should be ready to carry out their responsibilities selflessly.

He said that all the ongoing projects in the state would be completed within the next 16 months, in addition to the new ones being embarked on.

Bello urged political appointees to continue to entrench the “Ebigo Agenda” in their respective offices, adding that nobody should be discriminated against based on where he came from or his religious affiliation.

He stressed that every Kobo of the state must be used for the benefit of the people of the state.

The governor implored the participants to be up and doing in the discharge of their responsibilities, with a view to ensuring that his administration’s agenda was actualised. (NAN)