Kogi governor congratulates predecessor, Wada at 71

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has congratulated his Predecessor, retired Capt. Idris Wada as he marks his 70th birthday, describing him as a man of peace, progressive and conscience.

Bello’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, on Thursday.

The Governor congratulated Wada for witnessing another milestone in good health, noting that the former governor while serving played his part in creating a desired Kogi State.

Bello staed that notwithstanding their differences in political party, Wada has continued to render support and counsel to his administration.

He also lauded Wada for extending his arm of fellowship in the overall interest of the people of the state.

Bello expressed confidence that the former governor’s legacy of peace and mutual understanding would continue to chart the course for a smoother relationship.

This, he added, would further affirm his own administration’s policies of friendship across ethnic, religious and party lines.

Bello prayed long life and good health for the celebrant, adding that he would continue to play a vital leadership role for the younger generation by leading a life of selfless service and devotion to God. (NAN)

