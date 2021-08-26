Kogi governor congratulates predecessor, Wada at 71

Gov. Yahaya Bello has congratulated his Predecessor, retired Capt. Idris Wada as he marks his 70th birthday, describing him as a man peace, progressive and conscience.

’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, on Thursday.

The Governor congratulated Wada for witnessing another milestone in health, noting that the former governor while serving played his part in creating a desired Kogi State.

staed that notwithstanding their differences in political party, Wada has continued to render support and to his administration.

He also lauded Wada for extending his arm fellowship in the overall interest the people the state.

expressed confidence that the former governor’s legacy peace and mutual understanding would continue to chart the course for a smoother relationship.

This, he added, would further affirm his own administration’s policies friendship across ethnic, religious and party lines.

prayed long life and health for the celebrant, adding that he would continue to play a vital leadership role for the younger by leading a life selfless service and devotion to God. (NAN)

