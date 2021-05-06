Kogi Gov. commiserates with Pastor Adeboye over son’s demise

. Yahaya Bello of , has condoled with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church  of God (RCCG), over death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Bello sent his condolences Adeboye, and entire RCCG, statement by his Chief Press , Onogwu Muhammed, Thursday.

governor, who sympathised with RCCG General Overseer, said pain he and the family were currently going through could not be understood by anyone who had not been in such situation.

Bello, however, urged Adeboye and the RCCG family remain strong and keep their faith in God Almighty.

“The death of the highly revered minister’s son is a deep pain in the heart, which cannot be explained unless by those who had similar experience,” the governor said.

He urged the general overseer take his son’s death as the will of God Almighty.

The governor also prayed to God to console the Adeboye family, and give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Late Pastor Dare Adeboye was an Assistant Pastor at the Church’s branch in Eket, Akwa Ibom.

The 42--old cleric died in his sleep May 5. (NAN)

