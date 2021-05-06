Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, has condoled with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), over the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Bello sent his condolences to Adeboye, and the entire RCCG, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, on Thursday.

The governor, who sympathised with the RCCG General Overseer, said the pain he and the family were currently going through could not be understood by anyone who had not been in such situation.

Bello, however, urged Adeboye and the RCCG family to remain strong and keep their faith in God Almighty.

“The death of the highly revered minister’s son is a deep pain in the heart, which cannot be explained unless by those who have had similar experience,” the governor said.

He urged the general overseer to take his son’s death as the will of God Almighty.

The governor also prayed to God to console the Adeboye family, and give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Late Pastor Dare Adeboye was an Assistant Pastor at the Church’s branch in Eket, Akwa Ibom.

The 42-year-old cleric died in his sleep on May 5. (NAN)

