Kogi: FRSC warns motorists against travelling with petrol in jerrycans

By Thompson Yamput

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned motorists in Kogi against conveying petrol in jerrycans while in transit, to avert fire disaster.

Mr Samuel Oyedeji, FRSC Sector Commander in Kogi, gave the warning at an event to mark the West African Road Safety Organisation (WARSO) day in the State.

He emphasised the risks associated with carrying fuel in jerrycans while embarking on a journey, citing recent fatalities in the state due to road traffic crashes.

The sector commander urged passengers and drivers to desist from the practice, especially given the current fuel scarcity, in order arrive safely at their destinations.

Oyedeji said the event, which marked WARSO’s 16 anniversary, was aimed at promoting exchange of information and experience among member states, creating awareness on effects of road traffic crashes as well as encouraging creation of road safety bodies in West Africa.

He highlighted efforts by the command to improve transportation system in Kogi to include engagement with stakeholders and aggressive enforcement of speed limit devices on commercial vehicles.

Oyedeji identified speeding, overloading, and dangerous driving as major causes of road traffic crashes in the state,

He appealed to the motoring public to exhibit good character, cooperate with and support FRSC to ensure safety on the roads.

“If motorists will display good character and drive safely on our highways, road traffic crashes will drastically reduce if not eradicated for the safety of lives and property.

“This is the reason we carry our sensitisation campaigns to the nooks and crannies including worship centres and motor parks to ensure safety on our roads.

“Also in a bid to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries by 5 per cent, the command recently carried out public enlightenment campaign at the Lokoja Mega Terminal (LMT) park,” he said.

He noted that the campaign focused on awareness on the dangers of night travels, speeding, overloading, transportion of humans with animals among others.

Pastor Damisa Austin, a guest lecturer at the event, emphasised the need for both public and private sector to play their part for a sustainable road transportation system.

He spoke on the topic: “Safe and Sustainable Transportation in West Africa: Lessons for Road Safety Agencies.”

Austin commended FRSC for organising the event, which he noted was aimed at promoting road safety and reducing preventable crashes, with the goal of making every journey safe, reliable, and peaceful. (NAN)