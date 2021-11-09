Kogi focusing more attention on STEM development – Commissioner

The Kogi government on Tuesday restated its commitment to rapid educatioal development in the state by focusing more attention to Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Wemi Jones, gave the assurance at the maiden International Management, Entrepreneurship and Leadership Conference (FIMECON) at Kogi State University (KSU), Anyigba.

The conference was organised by the Faculty of Management Sciences, KSU, in collaboration with the Association of Management Development Institutions in Pakistan.

Jones noted that as a result of COVID-19, Nigeria has decided to join the philosophy of STEM, saying, ”that is our educational focus in Kogi as we speak.”

He stressed that the governor is so interested in improving education in the state in the area of STEM for the benefit of the future generations.

According to him, the governor is currently constructing GYB Model Science Secondary Schools across the three senatorial districts of the state to be commissioned in December.

He explained that the projects work for the GYB model science schools were simultaneously ongoing at Ajiyolo Ojaji in Dekina, Adankolo in Lokoja, and in Okene, in Kogi East, West and Central senatorial districts respectively.

He added that the remodelling of Girls Unity Secondary School, Oboroke, is also ongoing.

He added that the projects are expected to be commissioned in December 2021, saying the funds to complete them are already with the relevant ministries.

He also commended the governor for raising the budgetary allocation to education from 20 to 30 per cent in the 2022 fiscal year as presented to the State House of Assembly.

”It goes to show that the governor is not playing politics with education in the state.

”A typical politician will want to spend where to get immediate returns, but investment in education is an investment for the future generation,” he said.

He stressed that the governor would surpass all education developmental records in Nigeria by the time the 30 per cent would be devoted to education next year.

He reiterated that the governor’s massive investment in education is already yielding tremendous results.

Jones commended the governor the way he managed the COVID-19 pandemic, which according to him, was very different from what was obtainable in other parts of Nigeria.

”When the world was shut down, Kogi was making landmark achievements under Governor Yahaya Bello.

”It was during COVID-19 that we conceived and started the establishment of the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara.

”That is what leadership is all about, and I am glad that leadership is one of the things you are going to be discussing in this conference.

”Leadership is what we have in great quantity in Kogi State under His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello,” he said.

He, therefore, advised the students to be committed and teach themselves how to create wealth using creative ideas, saying no lecturer or university would teach that.

He commended the Vice Chancellor of KSU, Prof. Marietu Tenuche, for her ability to effectively manage the institution which had resulted into academic stability

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, commended the Governor for his constant support to the university, and for his commitment to educational development at all levels in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the conference is ”Managing The Impacts of COVID-19 Pandemic: Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Change Imperative.” (NAN)

