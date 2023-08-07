Kogi farmers laud VCDP programmes for enhancing their livelihood

By Stephen Adeleye

Some beneficiaries of the International Fund for Agriculture Development – Value Chain Development Programme (IFAD-VCDP) in Kogi, said the programmes had enhanced their wellbeing and livelihood.

The farmers from Agalupa Cluster in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi expressed their feelings when they visited the State Programme Coordinator of IFAD-VCDP, Dr Stella Adejoh in Lokoja.

The Local Government Liaison Officer, Mr Towo-Eni Joseph, who spoke on behalf of the cluster, thanked the state programme coordinator for facilitating the establishment of the processing centre in their cluster.

The liaison officer thanked the coordinator for displaying high managerial acumen in the discharge of her duty, which had improved their standard of living.

Joseph said that with the provision of the facility; many VCDP farmers and their families’ livelihoods had been enhanced.

Responding, Dr Adejoh expressed satisfaction on the visit by the cluster, and assured them of continuous support of VCDP to improve their livelihood, reduce poverty and ensure food security.

She commended the farmers for being cooperative over time and urged them not to relent in putting in their best to ensure that the objective of the programmes are achieved.

The coordinator encouraged the farmers on the need to work together as a team for more benefits.

She stressed that she would be more fulfilled seeing the Agalupa cluster members and other clusters across the benefiting LGAs in the state becoming self-reliant and turning out millionaires.

She emphasised that the essence of the programme was to ensure that rural farmers or small holder farmers are empowered to stem the tide of poverty, hunger and starvation thereby boosting the livelihoods of the people. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

