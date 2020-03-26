Kogi: Family of murdered PDP women leader seeks justice, compensation

By Chimezie Godfrey

The family of the murdered women leader of the People Democratic party (PDP) of Ochadamu, Ofu local government area of Kogi, has called on President Buhari for compensation for life lost and reconstruction of their burnt house.

The husband the PDP Chieftain, Elder Simeon Seidu Abuh, who made the call on Thursday in Abuja while addressing journalists, disclosed that since the murder of his late wife by suspected APC thugs, neither government nor any political party has commiserated with the family.

“My wife was burnt alive and four houses in our family compound also burnt down, will the fifth made inhabitable, on Monday 18th November, 2019 by the All Progressive Congress (APC) thugs, chanting GYB 4+4 and shooting sporadically.

“It is based on this that I wish to formally set the records straight through this medium with a view to letting the world know that neither government at any level nor any political party, APC whose thugs perpetrated this cruel acts, nor the PDP for whose cause she paid this supreme price, has commiserated with us, either as a family or me, the husband, personally, for this dastardly and cruel acts against us for which we wish to call on relevant organizations and well-meaning individuals to our aid as we passionately appeal for adequate compensation and justice to justify her rights to life and association.

“With the help of family and friends we were only able to organize and buried my wife without support from neither of these political parties nor the government at any level.

“My beloved wife was a devote Christian, a lover of peace who hated anything violence and evil, until she was unknown to us, marked for this cruel act. Aged, on 17th November, 2019, was a mother of four, a grandmother of 6, with aged mother and eight siblings.

“A grass root politician, mobilizeer and community leader of a great repute, was a Women Leader for the PDP since her the early days of her political career.”

Abuh noted that the attack on his wife and destruction of their properties was premeditated on Saturday 16th November, and carried out on Monday 18th November,2019 by the thugs.

He alleged that the thugs who chanted GYB4+4 burnt his wife alive, including four houses with the fifth one made inhabitable, and three other PDP stakeholders in Ochadamu had their houses looted and burnt down.

He pointed out that one Zekeri Awalu (now late) fell against his own knife stocked around his waist, while pursuing my his brother’s son, Solomon Gowon, who begged for forgiveness on his father’s behalf of he had wronged them.

In the light of the forgoing, Abuh made a passionate appeal to President Buhari to treat the issue of their homelessness as an emergency and also ensure that justice prevails on the murder of his wife.

“I made the following simple prayers, that President Buhari should; graciously ensure a sincere and comprehensive investigation of with a view to ensuring that justice prevails, no matter who may be involved, including the sponsors of this dastardly acts.

“Direct for adequate security, support and sponsor for a befitting burial of my wife, fixed for 6th and 7th December, 2019 with an attached schedule.

“And treat our homelessness as an emergency by resettling and reconstruction of our burnt down houses and adequately compensate us for the life lost.

“I wish to state that up until now, nothing has been heard from anywhere,” he stressed.

Abuh also demanded that late wife’s should be immortalised as a political celebrity who paid the supreme price for sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, among other things.

He also revealed that he had petitioned to President Buhari, to Dr. Mrs Aisha. Buhari, wife of the President, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Inspector General of Police, Minister of Women Affairs, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, among others, appealing for justice for the murder of his late wife.



