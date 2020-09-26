Kogi Explosion: Farouq mourns victims

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has expressed deep grief over the explosion which killed more than 20 persons at the Felele area of Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

The Minister described the incident as incessant, disturbing and worrisome.

This was contained in a statement on Friday signed by the Minister’s Special Assistant (SA) on Media, Nneka Anibeze, and made available to Newsmen.

The Minister decried incessant tragic incidences of petrol and gas explosions recorded in the country in recent times.

“I am deeply touched and disturbed about the tragic incident which claimed the lives of several innocent persons.

“I condole with their families, the government and people of Kogi State over the unfortunate incident.

“I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and the repose of the souls of the dead,” she stated.

The Minister called for an extensive investigation of the accident and appealed to the concerned authorities to beef up road safety measures to protect road users.

Reports coming from the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state disclosed the death of 23 persons, including a man, his wife and three children.

Others were five students of the Kogi State Polytechnic, school children, and 10 vehicles which were destroyed in the inferno.

Reports also said that 10 victims were burnt beyond recognition while six others sustained third degree burns.

The explosion occurred after a fuel tanker crashed into a commercial bus in Felele.