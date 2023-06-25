Kogi: Expert tasks journalists on professionalism 

By Thompson Yamput

Mr Isiaku Mohammed, a media expert, has called on journalists in Nigeria to apply maximum professionalism in their duties for the good of the society.

He advised thd media practitioners to put journalistic conscience in their reportage to avoid fake and damaging reports of negative impact in the country.

Mohammed, the Project Coordinator, Stallion Times, gave the task in Lokoja on Saturday during a one day training on “Conflict Sensitive Reporting: Get involved, Dialogue and Improve” Project-GDRIP for journalists in Kogi.

“It’s only a journalist that put conscience of journalism into play in his or her write up that he or she can create positive impact on the society.

“Nigeria is our country and so we should be seen writing beautiful essays or reports that will promote the people and bring about the desired growth and development.

“This is why investigative reporting is very very essential to journalists at putting the facts objectively, accurately and timely toward promoting good governance,” he said.

The project coordinator explained that it was in that light that Stallion Times in conjunction with MacArthur Foundation, organised the workshop for journalists in Kogi to do well in reporting the upcoming Nov. 11 governorship election in the state.

According to him, journalists should not exercise fear but be cautious while doing their work especially in resolving conflicts in the society.

The resource person and National Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Shuaibu Leman, said that it was imperative that journalists should hold government and all leaders accountable in spite of the harassment thrown at them.

Leman, who spoke on “Fake News” and “Conflict Sensitive Reporting and Safety of Journalists”, called for caution in reporting conflicts and not to become casualties at the end.

He noted the poor renumeration, poverty, anti-media laws, insufficient insurance cover,d poor working conditions and advent of digital journalism as part of reasons for fake news in the society.

Earlier, the Kogi NUJ Chairman, Alhaji Momoh Jimoh, thanked the organisers for the show of concern and interest on arming journalists in the state with adequate knowledge on investigative reporting.

Jimoh, who was represented by the council’s Secretary, Alhaji Sai’du Haruna, expressed optimism that the objective of the capacity building would be achieved. (NAN)

