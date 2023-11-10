Friday, November 10, 2023
Kogi Election: Council declares end of Muri/Sam Gubernatorial campaign 

Hon. Faruk Adejoh-Audu, Spokesman, Director,  Communications. Muri/Sam Campaign Council has announced the end of the duo’s gubernatorial campaign.

Adejoh-Audu in a statement cautioned that any campaign, advertisement or canvasing for votes in anyway marketing for the party’s candidates are neither issued, endorsed or  authorized by the candidate and his running mate or the party.

He said,”The Muri/Sam Campaign Council of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State, Muri/Sam Independent Campaign Council and all other affiliates support groups wishes to inform the general public that, campaigns for the election of His Excellency, Alhaji MurItala Yakubu Ajaka, the Governorship candidate of the SDP in Kogi State and his running mate, Hon. Sam Ranti Abenemi, ends by this midnight, Thursday, November 9th, 2023 as stipulated by the INEC Electoral Act.

“Any advertisement, messages, broadcasts or podcasts, admonitions or direct campaigns in print, electronic or social media or whatever medium whatsoever canvassing for votes or in anyway marketing our candidates are neither issued, endorsed or  authorized by the candidate and his running mate, Independent Campaign Organization, the party, affiliates or agents.

“This information is issued for record purposes and in compliance with the electoral law,” he said.

