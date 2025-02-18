Kogi education board chairman calls for discipline, commitment from teachers

By Opeyemi Gbemiro

Dr Habiba Suleiman, Chairman of the Kogi Senior Secondary Education Board, has urged teachers to prioritise discipline and commitment, emphasising that these qualities are key to effective teaching and learning.

Suleiman made the call on Monday in Lokoja during an unannounced visit to Okene Secondary School (OSS), Okene, to evaluate both the capacity of teachers and the learning progress of students.

She commended the staff and students for maintaining a clean and aesthetically pleasing environment.

Describing education as incomplete without good morals and discipline, Suleiman emphasised that these qualities were the foundation of quality education.

She stated that teachers are the heart of development and encouraged them to live up to the standards of the profession.

“Teaching is a noble profession that everyone should be proud of because it is the hub for knowledge and the root of innovation.

“Teachers must be the epitome of morals and discipline. If you are not disciplined, it will be difficult to instil discipline in your students,” she said.

She further encouraged teachers to help students adopt good hygiene practices, noting that these practices are often neglected.

Reaffirming the importance of cleanliness, she added, “Cleanliness is next to godliness, and this must be at the forefront of teaching.”

The Principal of Okene Secondary School, Mr Abduljelil Adebara, expressed gratitude to the chairman and her team for their leadership style and open-door policy.

The chairman and her team also visited several other schools in the Kogi Central Senatorial District, including Local Government Secondary School Ohiana, AAAMCO, Lenon Memorial College, and GDSS Ahache.(NAN)