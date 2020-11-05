Kogi distributes laptops, motorcycles to RIOs to boost grassroots vaccinations

The Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA) has distributed motorcycles and laptops to Routine Immunisation Officers (RIOs) to boost grassroots vaccinations across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

Speaking during the distribution at the agency’s headquarters in Lokoja, Dr Abubakar Yakubu, the agency’s Executive Director, said that the items were received by the state from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

He said the items would enhance the performance of the routine immunisation officers for effective vaccination in hard-to-reach areas.

“This is to allow our immunisation officers to get to the hard-to-reach areas which are most difficult to get to at the grassroots.

“It will also enable us to transport our vaccines without any difficulty when carrying out routine immunisation to our people at the grassroots,’’ he said.

He thanked the NPHCDA for supporting the state to improve in their immunisation coverage and data capturing.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the items for the intended purposes aimed at improving healthcare delivery in the state.

Also speaking, Mr Theophilus Olorunmaiye of the Kogi State Emergency Routine Immunisation Coordinating Centre (SERICC), affirmed that the distributed items were delivered to the state on Thursday morning.

He added that the items were part of the instruments that would help routine immunisation at the grassroots especially in some difficult terrains.

“It will also enhance supervision at the local government level. The laptops are to be used by RIOs for data collation on how the vaccines are being used.

“We expect this initiative to boost our immunisation activities,’’ Olorunmaiye said. (NAN)