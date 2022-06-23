Kogi: Dangote Cement launches hall of fame awards scheme

Dangote Cement Plc Obajana, Kogi, on Thursday launched a Hall of Fame Awards Scheme for its employees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the maiden edition of the scheme was held at the Dangote Cement plant in Obajana.

The Plant Director, DCP Obajana, Mr. J.V. Gungune, explained that the scheme was aimed at boosting the morale of the employees.

“It’s the belief of Dangote Cement Plant Plc that this hall of Fame award scheme, we so launched today, will serve as morale booster to its employees.

“We hope this new programme will go a long way to motivate you (staff) to put in your best for the growth and development of the plant,” he said.

Gungune said he was optimistic that the award scheme would create the needed window for the company to reward hard work and commitment of its employees.

The director described the scheme as unique and a stimulus that would ginger staff to put in their best as expected.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the General Manager in charge of Administration and Human Resources, Mr. Haruna Adinoyi, described the scheme as apt and congratulated the awardees.

According to Adinoyi, Dangote takes the welfare and performance of staff seriously, hence the launching of the hall of fame awards scheme.

“As the first awardees of this scheme, I hereby urge you to embrace the Dangote Cement core values of customer care, entrepreneurship, excellence and leadership quality,” Adinoyi advised.

In his remarks, General Manager, Production, Engr. John Gwong, congratulated the pioneer winners, and urged them to remain role models to others.

Ismail Muhammad, Chief General Manager of the company, said the winners were carefully selected based on the commitment and leadership qualities they demonstrated.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, Ibrahim Suleiman, said the staff had been challenged by the gesture and assured the management of that would continue to work hard with utmost commitment.

NAN reports that winners at the award ceremony include Mr. Ayo Thomas of the Workshop Utility Department, who emerged the overall best, while Mr. Samuel Ozovehe Jegede of the Raw Mill Department emerged the 1st runner-up and Mr. Ishiaka Adaji emerged the 2nd runner-up.

Other awardees are: Yakubu O. Ibrahim, Mathew Samuel, Akono Solomon, Olabisi Temitope Kolawole, Siaka Idris, Mary Siyaka, Victor Awhewhejiri, Abdulkadir Ohiare, Ibrahim Suleiman, Ogundirun Joseph and Habibu Sule.

The rest are Aliu Kachala, Joseph Okwute, Bashir Abdul and Ademu James Eita.

The winners were given household items and electrical appliances such as washing machine, refrigerator and flatscreen television. (NAN)

