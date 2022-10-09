Kogi, Dangote at loggerheads over ownership of cement company

The previous temporary closure of the cement company by some youths recently has caused a stand-off between the state government and the company, located in Obajana, near Lokoja.

By Thompson Yamput

The Kogi government and the management of Dangote Cement Plc. are at loggerheads over the ownership of the cement company.

On Saturday, the state government alleged that the management of Dangote cement company was plotting to disrupt public peace in the state.

The state government in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo in Lokoja, said that the government was in possession of evidence to prove its allegations.

“We have uncovered certain plans by the company at a meeting held last night to cause chaos across the state as a fight back strategy against the state government’s decision to get its own legally supported equity from the cement company” the commissioner said.

The commissioner further alleged that the management of the (Dangote Cement) company intended to engage other security means to harrass some government officials.

“They resolved to block all the major highways across the state with their trucks to make traffic unfriendly in the state.

“If the (cement) company attempts to carry out any of his threats or deny our claims which are supported by facts, we will release visuals and audio of their meeting on this,” Fanwo said.

One of the company’s public relations officials, Mr Abubakar Jibrin, would not comment on any issue related to the matter.

But the management of Dangote Cement Plc. said that the state government allegedly used some groups of persons to destroye the company’s assets and inflict injuries on some staff.

In a statement issued by the Corporate Communications Department of Dangote Cement Plc. in Lokoja, the management of the company alleged that some people invaded the cement plant on Wednesday.

“No fewer than 27 staff of the company are currently in bad conditions after the invasion.

“Cement trucks were also burnt, and many others were vandalised, as they forcefully took the company’s buses and vans.

“Since the attack, our vehicles carrying diesel have been attacked on Anyigba road,” the statement alleged.

The statement said that some victims of the invasion were currently admitted to the emergency section of the Kogi State Specialist Hospital in Lokoja.(NAN)

