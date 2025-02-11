Kogi CP urges new constables to uphold discipline, integrity

Mr Miller Dantawaye, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, on Monday urged 335 newly graduated Police Constables to prioritise discipline, professionalism,

Mr Miller Dantawaye, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, on Monday urged 335 newly graduated Police Constables to prioritise discipline, professionalism, and commitment to duty.

The CP gave the charge at the Command Headquarters in Lokoja, during the constables’ formal induction into the command’s workforce.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by the command’s Management Team and senior officers.

Dantawaye emphasised that discipline, professionalism, and integrity were fundamental values that every police officer must uphold in service to the nation.

“I encourage you to maintain a high level of personal and professional conduct, presenting yourselves with dignity and respect in all engagements.

“A disciplined officer cannot engage in corruption or take bribes, as such actions lead to consequences.

“Your actions define the kind of police officer you will become,” he said.

The commissioner also warned against insubordination and misconduct, stressing that they would not be tolerated under his leadership.

He reminded the constables of the importance of following lawful directives and respecting the chain of command.

“Discipline is not negotiable in Kogi State Command. Obey lawful orders, learn from your superiors, and do not allow yourselves to be influenced by bad elements within the force,” he said.

Dantawaye further highlighted the importance of continuous training and capacity building, ensuring that the constables were equipped with the necessary skills to advance their careers and provide better service to the public.(NAN)