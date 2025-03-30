Kogi CP orders watertight security for hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr

The Kogi State Police Commissioner, Mr Miller Dantawaye has ordered a watertight security across the State to ensure a hitchfree Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

By Thompson Yamput

The Kogi State Police Commissioner, Mr Miller Dantawaye has ordered a watertight security across the State to ensure a hitchfree Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Dantawaye gave the order in a statement signed by SP Williams Ovye-Aya, the Command’s spokesman, on Sunday in Lokoja.

The CP also ordered for the deployment of personnel and resources to black spots and other vulnerable spots for proactive crime prevention and detection and to deter criminals.

He explained that the security measures were aimed to address crime and criminality across the State and make Kogi a peaceful place to stay.

Dantawaye tasked all the DPOs and their supervisory Area Commanders as well as tactical Commanders to deploy adequate security assets to deny hoodlums space to cause security breach and also to ensure a peaceful celebration.

“As DPOs, Area and tactical Commanders, you are expected to conduct undercover operations in these areas to prevent and detect crime promptly.

“Be endeavour to carry out intensive crime prevention/confidence building patrols along the major highways, places of worship, Residential and vulnerable points, and other places of interest, ” he said.

The CP urged the good people of Kogi to be security conscious throughout the period and beyond.

He added: “I urge you to collaborate with the Police and other security Agencies through information sharing on the activities of hoodlums in the State.”

The commissioner who felicitated with Muslim faithfuls on the occasion, reiterated the command’s commitment in synergy with other security agencies in ensuring the safety of lives and property of all in the state. (NAN)