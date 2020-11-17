Kogi Confluence University of Science and Technology gets campus for take-off

Dr Usman Igbo, acting Rector, Kogi State Polytechnic, has officially handed over its Osara Campus for the take-off of academic activities at the new Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara.

The Rector, who handed over the necessary documents to the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Wemi Jones, FCIB, on Monday in Osara, expressed joy for being part of the historic event.

The Osara campus of Kogi State Polytechnic, Adavi Local Government Area of the state, was until the time of handing over, the School of Preliminary Studies of the institution.

”Today, under my acting rector ship, we are gathered here to officially handover Osara campus to the Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology for the smooth take off of CUSTECH.

”It is historic in all ramifications, and I am glad to be part of it”, Igbo said.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for the opportunity given to him to serve the state in that capacity, while commending the commissioner for his support all along. ”It is another opportunity that our names will be written on the sand of victory in the educational development of Kogi State”, the rector said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner thanked Almighty God, and the governor for reposing so much confidence in him, to deliver on the mandate of revamping education in the state.

”His Excellency is so much passionate about revamping education sector in the state, and he wants to take education to the levels we can never imagine. In fact, the governor has said that from now till the end of his tenure, 20 per cent of the state’s annual budget will be allocated to education.

”The implication is that, if the state’s annual budget is N100 billion, it means that N20 billion of that money will go to education in the year under review. The governor is a man of his words, who always backs up his words with actions, and he is doing everything possible to reposition education and taking it to another level”, Jones said.

He noted that the state government had recorded significant milestones within a very short time of the establishment of CUSTECH, while commending the Rector for being proactive and for the detailed handing-over documents.

Others at the event included: The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Pastor Emmanuel Idenyi, Director Science and Technology, Mr Dipo Aiyenibe and Mrs Clara Bolu, the Director, Tertiary and Continued Education. (NAN)

