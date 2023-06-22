Kogi Community Cries For Urgent Installation Of Substantive Traditional Ruler

By Abdulmalik Saidu

Kupa Community in Lokoja local government of Kogi state has appealed to the state government to hasten the process of installation of the new Etsu Kupa, Maiyaki of Kupa after the demise of the late Alhaji. Mohammed Kabir Isah II (First Class) a year ago

The president of the Community Association made the call at the special prayers to mark the one year of the demise of the late Maiyaki.He affirmed that the people of the community are peace-loving and enjoining peaceful coexistence with other non indigenes as a result of the state government good security policies, effective leadership style by the late Etsu and to sustain the trend, the vacuum needs to be swiftly filled.

He used the medium to congratulate the state government on the peace and success achieved in the recent elections.

The attention of the relevant stakeholders and the state was also drawn to the deplorable or non-existing Healthcare Facilities, Education Facilities, Social Amenities, Road Infrastructures such as the Kabba-Ayetoro-Kupa Road, Jamata – Kakanda – Kupa Road and construction of River Kampe Bridge to link Kwara state and pleaded for the above challenges to be considered and adopted as parts of their transition plans for the forthcoming governorship election.

He wishes the state a peaceful and successful election in advance.

A citizen report by Abdulmalik Saidu

