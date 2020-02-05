Kogi clashes: Senate urges FG to rehabilitate affected communities

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Wednesday has deliberated on a motion of “urgent need for rehabilitation of communities affected by communal clashes in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi state through provision of residential, educational,health and other facilities”.

The motion which came under “matters of urgent public importance” was moved by Senator Isah Jibrin representing Kogi east.

The Senate was worried that communal hostilities ravaged most parts of the local government area in 2016 and 2019, rendering over 100,000 inhabitants of some of the communities homeless, leading to exodus of Kogi state.

“The bridge linking Oguma, the local government headquarters and Sheria was completely razed down and no fewer than 146 persons were killed by ethnic militia while Sheria village was completely deserted following an attack on January 8, 2019”.

Unfortunately, after much persuasion the displaced persons have resolved to return to their ancestral homes, but their are no shelter, educational, health and other facilities.

The Senate resolved to urge the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to assist the affected communities with shelters, educational and health facilities.

In addition, it urged the Ministry to provide minimal seed capitals for there women and youths in affected communities to facilitate their various economic activities.

The affected communities in Bassa Komo district are Shewa, Okpokudu, Odulu, Ikende, Gbende, Zenyi, Nyobu, Elegeji, Ujo, Ogwogwori, Dinegewa, Kefeshi, Kekure, Kpanche, Gagba and Akakana.

Others are in Mozu district – Biroko, Wutara, Ozugbe and Adembeku.