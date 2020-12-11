Kogi CJ constitutes 3 tribunals for LG polls

Acting Chief Judge of Kogi, Justice Henry Olusiyi, has inaugurated three tribunals to handle petitions that might arise from the state local government elections scheduled for Saturday.

Inaugurating the three panels at the state High Court Complex in Lokoja on Friday, the Chief Judge charged the members to operate within the provisions of the state Local Government Election Law of 2004.

Olusiyi said the Local Government Election Petitions Tribunals were saddled with the responsibility of presiding over petitions that would arise from elections into the 21 LGAs and urged the members to live above board.

He urged the members not to betray the confidence reposed in them as they would be held accountable by God and man.

The acting chief judge noted that the state judiciary deemed each of the nine members fit and proper for the assignment and urged them not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

Olusuyi, therefore, charged the members not to see the assignment as money making avenue, but a place to prove one’s mettle and credibility, according to the law, and with a fear of God.

“Remember, that you are an ambassador of Kogi State Judiciary, not to men, but to God.

“Do not please man, but please God. Our doors are open to you to come over.

“We will provide the necessary assistance in the course of the assignment, for effective and efficient outing,” Olusuyi assured.

Mr Bamidele Aina, Chief Registrar of the state High Court, who administered the Judicial Oath and Oath of Allegiance on the members, said the tribunals were constituted in accordance with the Kogi State Local Government Electoral Law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three panels have three members each.

Responding on behalf of the nine members, Mrs Comfort Toluwashe, one of the three panel chairmen, promised to justify the confidence reposed in them.

She thanked the acting chief judge for deeming them fit for the assignment.

The panels comprised of Babatunde Joel, Shaibu Momoh, Ajesola Joseph Sunday, Sefiya Aliyu and Malam Ahmadu M.M.

Others are Anivaea Jibrin, Morito Samuel and Waniko Nda Emmanuel as members. (NAN)