Kogi, Chinese firm partner on $60m smart security architecture to decimate terrorists, criminals

By Lizzy Okoji

The Kogi Government has entered into a partnership with Chinese investors on a first-of-its-kind high technology security architecture that will capture movements around the state to decimate terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements

The Kogi government and Chinese Firm, Hytera sealed the agreement during a two-day interactive workshop on “Kogi State Mission Critical Support System: A 21st century integrated smart state/security architecture”, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project which will commence immediately seeks to guaranty security, decimate terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements that may want to infiltrate the state and bordering states.

The project which has a nexus of security and economic opportunities for the state also target five hundred- and ninety-one-billion-naira nvestments in five months.

Mr Abdulkareem Siyaka, Chief Executive Officer, Kogi State Investment Promotion and Public Private Partnership Agency (KOSIPA) disclosed that a lot of work went into the conceptualisation and design of the project with the Chinese firm, Hytera.

Siyaka said that there was a lot of technical discussion between both parties to eventually arrive at an investment deal that would greatly improve the state’s economy while also grinding insecurity to halt in Kogi and adjoining states.

He said that the project was dubbed “Kogi State Mission Critical Support System: A 21st century integrated smart state/security architecture”,

He noted that the project was expected to create over 685,000 jobs, attract over N591bn investment, yearly, while also encouraging migration to rural areas in the state.

He added that a 5G licence had already been acquired by the state from the Nigerian Communications Commission.

“We are putting the whole state on the map, real-time, virtual, audio and visual, so as you enter Kogi State from anywhere, even though the bush, we will see you.

“I won’t go into too much details because of the sensitivity of the architecture. But the components will be manned by a command/control centre.

“The idea is that the moment you come into the state, we will see you; if you’re driving, if you are walking, you have metal, if you are talking, we will be able to pick it.

“And then if you do something wrong, we will be able to intercept you using our field personnel on the ground etc.”

The KOSIPA CEO added, “Our boss, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, is futuristic in everything he does.

“He is not a leader who jokes with the security of the state. That is why we are Number One in that area today.

“He knows that, to develop Kogi State, he will need to be ahead of criminals by using artificial intelligence, by using super crime fighting infrastructure.

“We are bordered by 11 states we don’t have control over, so the best way to immunize, to arm ourselves is to go into this kind of project,” Siyaka said.

Gov.Yahaya Bello of Kogi while declaring the workshop open, said he was confident that the project, which would be driven by 5G network and a 30mw gas-powered electricity plant to be built by an American company.

Bello said that this would not only ensure a safer Kogi, but would improve economic and infrastructural development, greatly.

“There cannot be any meaningful development without adequate security. We are a serious government ready to harness every of our resources for the benefit of our people. We will continue to do our best.

“We have received several awards in terms of providing safety and security for our people. That is a call to do more and we will do more.

“I want to assure the people of Kogi State that to my last day in office, I will continue to cooperate with all our law enforcement agencies and our citizens across board to make sure we fight these criminals to a standstill,” Bello said.

The state government further disclosed that in sealing this project, laudable security control deal, all stakeholders, including the Army, Department of State Services, Navy, Police and local vigilantes, among others, were carried along. (NAN)