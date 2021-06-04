By Chimezie Godfrey

Kogi Central CSO Coalition and other stakeholders have decried the imbalance in the recent expansion of polling units across the country by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was made known in a statement signed by the Chairman, Kogi Central CSO Coalition, Mohammed Bougei Attah, and the Secretary, Ebira Youth Congress, Engr. Momoh Jimoh Ondeku.

The Advocacy Group which expressed shock over the announcement of the polling units, stressed that the disparaging gap between other senatorial districts and KC if not addressed will expose it to future political challenges.

They stressed that this anomally if allowed to exist will put the KC backwards politically and economically.

The Group stated,”You will recall our last message reference to the announcement of Polling Units by INEC was a huge shock to everyone, as we gave a brief of our plans to address and fix the misnomer that led to that incident.

“Today we bring to you our next line of action towards expansion of KC(Kogi Central) Polling Units.

As you are all aware, the announcement by INEC on April 21 that saw the submission of Polling Units (PU) across Nigeria, exposes Kogi Central to a serious future political challenges despair.

“The huge gaps between other senatorial district and KC is extremely disparaging. This alone if allowed to stay will not only put the KC backwards politically and economically, it can develops into social exclusion of the people.”

“In reaction to the above development, and realizing that this phenomenon is of general concerns as seen from reactions across board, and the realization that this is not entirely government’s role, some group of civil society organisations (CSOs) namely: KC CSO Coalition, Association of Ebira Professionals, Proudly Anebira Group, Ebira Youth Congress, Ebira Worldwide Network, representatives of political class and government met on 18th May 2021 at Okene to deliberate on the issues and came up with a position to be championed by the Advocacy Group with the intention to expand the group in due course.

“It is within our mandate to plan and anticipate occurrences for futuristic events as regards electoral matter with the aim to improve our position and possibly instigate some advantage as against our present disadvantage.

“

In view of the foregoing, the coalition has decided that it will seek a window of opportunity to correct the gaps as INEC reopens Continous Voters Registration (CVR) on June 28th.

Other decisions made by the group include, massive mobilization of citizens to come our enmasse to register, and review of the existing gaps and addressing the factors responsible for same within the time frame.

In addition, the coalition will contact all major stakeholders, particularly its well-to-do individuals, such as politicians, businessmen and women, government and others to support the Group with information, data and financial resources to enable it work effectively.

There will equally be a sustained and expanded meetings of the Advocacy Group towards the CVR exercise and beyond.

The Advocacy Group in consideration of the above has dispatched letters of solicitation to several personalities and government.

They urged all citizens of Kogi Central to come out enmass during the CVR exercise.

The coalition expressed profound appreciation to those that have supported it so far.

