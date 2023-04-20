Kogi Central: Ebira stakeholders decry epileptic power supply, over billings

By Chimezie Godfrey

Ebira Stakeholders Movement Initiative has decried epileptic power supply, and over billing by the AEDC which have adversely affected economic activities in Kogi Central.

The complaint was made during a

Town Hall meeting which was organized by Ebira Stakeholders Movement Initiative/AEDC and Community Relations Committee which took place at Inike-Okene, was attended by many personalities across Kogi Central.

The Chairman of the group, Mallam Audu Momohjimoh Audu while addressing the participants said AEDC in Kogi Central has negatively impacted the economic activities in Kogi Central through epileptic power supply and over billings.

He said Ebira as a nation are peace loving people who don’t rush to overreact to any wrong doings, but a time when it becomes unbearable they start from somewhere.

He added that AEDC has push all the electricity consumers in Kogi Central to the wall, saying that “we can no longer beat the heat.”

He added that the timely intervention of Executive Chairman of Okene Local Government , Engr Abdulrazaq Muhammed save the situation for now till after ending of Ramadan festivities.

The Hon Chairman, according to him has invited the AEDC authority for urgent meeting with the Stakeholders immediately after Sallah celebrations to avoid any breach of peace in Kogi Central.

Mallam Audu said the problem the people are facing in Kogi Central lies on AEDC Okene Area management, where he highlighted some their wrong involvements which needed corrections before they could enjoy their services without extortion and over billings.

Representatives of different groups and associations who spoke, expressed their angers, calling on AEDC in Kogi Central to order to avoid what we called No supply No payment.

They equally warned some AEDC staff over their provocative attitudes to the communities.

They said they are waiting to honour the Executive Chairman for his wonderful impact and time to meet with Authority before the final actions.

Among the personalities in attendance including the Sec to Okene Local Government Chairman, Chairmen of Various groups and associations.

The will be reconvened immediately afte Sallah celebrations for final warning that will be follows by the resolutions to be implemented.