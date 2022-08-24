Kogi Central CSOs set to hold roundtable for political party candidates

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Kogi Central CSO Network (KC-Net) has fixed September 3rd for the 2nd edition of the roundtable for political candidates from Kogi Central senatorial zone.

This was revealed in a statement jointly signed by its Coordinator, Mohammed Bougei Attah and Secretary, Hajia Bilqis Ozigi made available to Newsdiaryonline.

According to the statement, the roundtable is aimed at creating a platform and common ground for would be representatives to learn and share innovative ways on services delivery to the people.

It added that the event will avail representatives the opportunity to connect with the electorates as a social contract by learning and sharing from the manifestos and mandates.

It said, “The 2nd edition of the Roundtable for Political Party Candidates from Kogi Central slated for September 03 in Okene will now be a HYBRID INTERFACE with onsite and virtual discourse.

“The decision to shift from the onsite meeting is informed by the current security challenges across the country as well as the rain season.

“The event which will be transmitted live via several media outlets will engage with key stakeholders, including political party candidates, chairmen and chairpersons of parties, traditional rulers, non-state actors and select members of the public. It will be hosted on the theme: Social Contract, Political Accountability and Constituency Reporting.

“Already, over 40 candidates from six (6) political parties and chairmen have been contacted and mobilized towards the event. The target is to create a platform and common ground for would be representatives to learn and share innovative ways on services delivery to the people. It is also an opportunity to connect the Representatives and the Electorates as a social contract by learning and sharing from the manifestos and mandates.”

The statement further revealed that Prof. Adam Ahmed Abere of the National War College, will deliver the keynote address while the Convener and National Coordinator of First National Summit of Political Parties, Dr. Ahmed Badanga and other invited guests will deliver special goodwill messages

It also disclosed that the event will be hosted by Kogi Central CSO Network (KC-Net) in collaboration with Ebira Peoples Association, EPA, Ebira Youth Congress, EYC, Association of Ebira Professionals, AEP and Ebira Resource Academy, ERA. Others include Ebira World Wide, EWW, Positive Impact Initiative, PII and Positive House for Friends, PHF.

It added that the NGO Network, a national civil society organization and Ki Izeiza TV will provide technical support.

