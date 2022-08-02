Kogi Central CSOs hold Roundtable for Political Candidates



Saturday September 03 has been fixed for the second edition of Roundtable for Political Party Candidates from Kogi Central on the theme: Constituency Reporting and Peace Building.



The event which is being hosted by Kogi Central CSO Network and NGO Network, is in collaboration with civil society organisations from within the zone.



A statement signed by the Coordinator, Mohammed Bougei Attah and Secretary, Hajia Bilqis Ozigi, said, “The focus of the event is to create a rallying point for the representatives and the electorates to interface and share innovative ideas that will strengthen dividend of democracy through good governance and community development”.



The event which is slated to take place at the Trans Atlantic Centre in Okene has a 10-member Committee drawn from the collaborating organisations, including, Ebira Peoples Association, EPA, Ebira Youth Congress, EYC, Association of Ebira Professionals, AEP and Ebira World Wide, EWW. Others include, Ebira Resource Academy, ERA, Positive House of Friends, PHF and Kizeiza TV.



Over 40 candidates identified from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, list of successful candidates that emerged from the June 29 primaries have been contacted.

The targeted candidates include those for Senate, Federal House of Representatives and the state House of Representatives.

The Roundtable is expected to give each of the candidates an opportunity to present a brief on their manifesto for onward transmission to the people before the February 2023 General Elections.

