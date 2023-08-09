Kogi CAN, Igbo community promises support for APC guber candidate, Ododo

By Stephen Adeleye

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kogi chapter, has thrown its support behind Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, APC Candidate in the Nov. 11 governorship election in the state.

The Chairman of CAN, Apostle Emmanuel Adebayo, made the pledge when he led the association members to visit Ododo, on Wednesday in Lokoja.

Adebayo said it was time to reward the good gesture of Gov. Yahaya Bello.

According to him, no governor in the history of Kogi has done what Bello has done for Christians, hence, the resolve to support the candidate of APC.

“Bello has done what no governor had ever done for Christians in Kogi.

“The governor has been a great support to the Christian body in the state and has created an environment for peaceful worship and religious harmony.

“He has also built a magnificent Chapel for Christian worship inside the Government House. For a Muslim to do such for the Christians, he deserves our prayers and support.

“It is not a surprise, therefore, that the President of CAN conferred on him the title of the ‘Friend of the Christians’.

“The church will continue to support the administration of Bello and by extension, your aspiration to succeed him,” Adebayo said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, thanked the body of Christ for their support for Bello’s administration.

Fanwo said the choice of Ododo was in line with the determination to continue with the bond between the church and the New Direction Administration.

“Ododo has the fear of God; he is humble and ready to serve the people.

“Those campaigning on the platform of religion should be disregarded as some of their conducts do not conform to the Christian spirit of love, humility and humanitarianism.

“Ododo will be yours, he will listen to you and he will promote religious harmony,” Fanwo said.

In a related development, the Igbo Community in Lokoja has declared “total support” for Ododo.

The assurance was given when the candidate visited the Igbo community at a well attended town hall meeting in Lokoja.

The leader of the delegation and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Deedat Ozigi, assured the Igbo community of the readiness of Ododo to work with them and support their aspirations.

Ododo assured the Igbo community of his commitment to working with them for the social economic and commercial development of the state. (NAN)

