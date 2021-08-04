Kogi broadcasting corporation has lost a ”golden voice’ – Commissioner

The Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation has lost ”golden voice” of an excellent broadcaster, wonderful personality and a light in the broadcast industry, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, has said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Lucy Damian, Head of Editorial, News and Current Affairs Department, Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation died in the early hours of Tuesday in Abuja.

In a condolence message, Fanwo said he devastated over the unfortunate incident of the death of the veteran journalist.

“It is with sadness and deep shock that we received the demise of the Head of our Editorial, News and Current Affairs, Mrs Lucy Damian.

“Over the years, Damian proved herself to be an irreplaceable voice in our news room, a dedicated staff of the Corporation and an affable personality whose intellect helped to maintain the greatness of our Broadcasting Corporation.

“Losing Damian at a time like this that her experience, expertise and human management are in dire need, is a big blow to the Corporation, the Ministry and journalism as a whole”.

Fanwo stressed that the Corporation would sorely miss the departed heroin, insisting that her name would not be forgotten in the corporation.

“I worked closely with her and felt her passion for the corporation and Kogi State.

”She was a patriotic Kogi daughter who gave her all for the greatness of our dear state.

“Gov. Yahaya Bello, has also expressed his heartfelt condolences over the unfortunate demise of Damian.

”Our hearts are with her family, friends and close associates as we mourn a fallen Amazon”. he said.

Fanwo said the Ministry would work out a programme to immortalise the late journalist. (NAN)

