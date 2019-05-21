Kogi: Bello’s riot act: Fish out killers in your domain or get fired

#TrackNigeria-Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has given a 7-day ultimatum to local government administrators, traditional rulers and the state security adviser to fish out the culprits of the recent killings in some parts of kogi state or risk the lose of their jobs.

Governor Bello gave the ultimatum on Tuesday at a stakeholders and security meeting held in Government House, Lokoja in an effort to unearth the root causes of the killings and proffer lasting solution.

“We must set good examples. If you’re failing in your primary responsibilities of protecting the lives and property of your immediate communities, then there is an issue for concern.

“You have seven days to coordinate, fish and turn out these culprits from wherever they are hidden in your domains or I strip everyone of you whose communities are affected of your jobs.

“For those who think they can be used to cause mayhem in our state, we shall fish everyone of you out. We will bring you out to face the full wrath of the law. Kogi State is known for peace and my government has given its best to ensure peace and tranquility is maintained,” he added.

He reassured the people of Kogi State of his administration’s commitment to continue to work in synergy with security agencies to ensure the state remains safe for citizens to thrive and investors to do business.

“I want to reassure the people that Kogi will continue to remain the safest, my government has been tactical and strategic about the issue of security. We will sustain our partnership with all the security agencies who have been working in synergy with the government and the traditional rulers to ensure we sustain peace and tranquility.

“He who seeks equity must come with clean hands. This is a heinous crime, more than 10 human lives are gone, were they killed in the process of grazing? No. They were only passing-by, in transit from reports, under my watch we will unravel and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

“I apologise to the Fulani people who have been living peacefully with us and were murdered in cold blood to please forgive and do not take laws into their hands by getting involved in reprisal attacks.”

While calling on citizens to be security conscious and make available useful information that could further help security agencies track and espionage criminal elements, Governor Bello warned those fomenting trouble to desist and called for patience.

Governor Bello cautioned the people of Kogi Central who are interested in the Imam position to remain calm as the government cannot afford to elect a new Imam at this critical point in time and as such the acting Imam should continue in the acting capacity.

The State Security Adviser, Navy Commander Jerry Omodara (RTD) warned Kogi citizens to stop taking laws into their hands as anyone found wanting would be prosecuted.

Omodara explained that the government swung into action the moment the information got to them and proactive measures were taken to curb the situation and expressed appreciation to security agencies for their roles.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Edward Onoja who described the incident as an unusual happening and a premeditated attempt to portray the state in a bad light, urged security agents to be up their game and nip in the bud the ugly incidence.

“Kogi State Government is known for its good job in the area of security.

People don’t need to set Kogi ablazed in the interest of politics, no matter the person, there are laws guiding all actions, security officials do your jobs, deal with this situation as it is brewing its ugly head,” he concluded.

In their separate remarks, the Command Army Records, Major General Elvis Njoku and the Kogi Police Commissioner, Hakeem Busari assured of their agencies compliance to ensure normalcy was restored to those communities, explaining that some arrest have been made.

The meeting drew stakeholders, traditional rulers, security officials, Fulani herdsmen and the administrators of the 21 local government areas.

