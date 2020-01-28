Kogi: Bello reappoints SSG, names commissioners- designate -See full list

Newly sworn in Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has reappointed the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Arike Ayoade, Ph.D.
Bello who has begun his second term also named a Chief of Staff, and Depuy Chief of Staff. He has similarly released the names of 17 Commissioners-designate for confirmation by the State House of Assembly.
Read statement released Tuesday by Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor reads thus:
“Kogi State Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, after his inaugural speech pronounced the re-appointment of the following people with effect from Monday, 27th January, 2020:
1- Mrs Folashade Arike Ayoade, Ph.D- Secretary to the Government of Kogi State
2-Pharm Jamiu Abdulkarim Asuku- Chief of Staff to the Governor
3- Hoń Sunday Faleke -Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor.
In an official release signed by Dr Folashade Arike Ayoade, the Governor has also forwarded the names of the following as Commissioners -Designate to the State House of Assembly:
1- Hoń Muhammed Sani Ibrahim, SAN
2-Hoń Asiru Asiwaju Idris
3- Hoń Saka Haruna
4-Hoń Abdulsalam Ozigi Deedat
5-Hoń Daniel Oneal Ejigbo
6-Engr ABUBAKAR Sadiq Ohere
7-Hoń Kingsley Olorunfemi Fanwo
8-Hoń DAVID Apeh
9- Mr Wemi Jones Ojo
10-Hoń Omofaiye Adewale
11-Hoń Isah Idachaba
12-Hoń JOSEPH Baron Okwoli
13-Hon. Gabriel Yunusa Olofu
14-Hajia Fatima Kabir Buba
15-Hoń Abdulmumin Danga
16-Hoń Idris Musa
17-Hoń ABUBAKAR Bashir MOHAMMED
In the same vein, His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, has directed the relieve (sic) of Dr. Gabriel Ottah as the Director-General (Protocol) to the Governor and directed the appointment of Mr Sunday Bamidele Aiyenigba as the new Director-General (Protocol) with effect from today, Tuesday, 28th January, 2020.
