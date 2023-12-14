Kogi: Bello lauds existing peace, unity in Bassa LGA

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has lauded the existing peace and unity amongst the people of Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

“The existing peace and unity in Bassa LG is one of my administration’s major accomplishments over the past seven years,” Bello declared.

The governor made the remarks on Wednesday, when stakeholders from the area paid him a courtesy visit at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Lokoja.

Bello, who expressed pride in the prevailing peace and tranquility in Bassa, urged the community to uphold it for continued progress.

The governor promised to ensure more development in the area having acknowledged the people for showcasing unity, togetherness and progress, particularly in supporting the APC candidate, Usman Ododo, during the Nov. 11 governorship election.

“I foresee developmental strides in your locality with the return of peace. I assure you of continuous support beyond my term by encouraging a united front for the overall development of Bassa.

“You should know that the decision-making power on socio-economic development in community lies with you, the people of Bassa,” he said.

He advised on synergy among the three districts – Bassange, Bassa Kuomu and Bassa Mozum – to decide their representation in the next administration, starting from the local government administrator.

Earlier, the Governor-elect, Usman Ododo, commended Bello for fostering unprecedented peace and unity during the election.

Ododo lauded the commitment, sincerity and patriotism displayed by the people of Bassa, and assured them of benefits from their support to both the current and next administration.

He thanked them for their collaborative spirit in ensuring APC emerged victorious during the governorship poll.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Mr Felix Gimba, said that the victory of APC in Bassa in the recently concluded governorship election was as a result of team work and cooperation that existed amongst the three districts in the area.

Gimba explained that they were in government house to congratulate Bello and the governor-elect, over the victory recorded at the Nov. 11 poll.

While pledging their loyalty and support to the next administration, the group appealed to the governor-elect to address infrastructure deficit in Bassa land. (NAN)

By Thompson Yamput

