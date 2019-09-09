Kogi, Bayelsa: IPAC urges voters to collect PVCs

Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged registered voters in Kogi and Bayelsa who have yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so before Sept. 30 deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

IPAC President, Chief Peter Ameh, gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Ameh, the National Chairman of Peoples Progressives Alliance (PPA), said that IPAC would be embarking on awareness campaign in the two states on need for registered voters to collect their PVCs as well embrace peaceful election.

He said that IPAC would also be engaging critical stakeholders in ensuring that the elections in the two states were peaceful and successful.

“We are going to be campaigning on Kogi and Bayelsa for free and non-violence elections.

“We are also going to campaign for those who have yet to collect their PVCs to do so before the deadline for collection.

“We are also going to advocate that citizens do not sell their votes,” he said.

Ameh advised voters in the states to embrace peace and not allow themselves to be used for electoral violence in the Nov. 16 elections.

“Citizens must understand that elections are not war. Whoever wins in Kogi or Bayelsa will be citizen of the state and Nigerians. We are all brothers.

“What we are looking for is to bring out the best on the table that can be able to drive growth, development, bring cohesion into the development of the states and communal existence among various people,” he said.(NAN)